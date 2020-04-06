Lancaster Skies Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Douglas Miller, a broken, solitary Spitfire ace who survived the Battle Of Britain, transfers to Bomber Command, determined to take the war to the skies over Nazi Germany.
Miller must take the place of a Lancaster bomber crew's cherished and respected skipper, who was killed in action.
Though the crew is against him, he will try to gain their trust -- and overcome the darkness in his past -- to become the leader they so desperately need in the pivotal aerial battles that await them over Berlin!
directed by Callum Burn
starring Kris Saddler, Rosa Coduri, David Dobson, Josh Collings, Joanne Gale, Jeffrey Mundell
release date May 5, 2020 (on Digital and VOD)