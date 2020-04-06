Lancaster Skies Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Douglas Miller, a broken, solitary Spitfire ace who survived the Battle Of Britain, transfers to Bomber Command, determined to take the war to the skies over Nazi Germany.

Miller must take the place of a Lancaster bomber crew's cherished and respected skipper, who was killed in action.

Though the crew is against him, he will try to gain their trust -- and overcome the darkness in his past -- to become the leader they so desperately need in the pivotal aerial battles that await them over Berlin!﻿ directed by Callum Burn starring Kris Saddler, Rosa Coduri, David Dobson, Josh Collings, Joanne Gale, Jeffrey Mundell release date May 5, 2020 (on Digital and VOD)