The Midnight Gospel - Netflix

The Midnight Gospel Season 1 trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: THE MIDNIGHT GOSPEL is the story of Clancy, a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator who leaves the comfort of his extra-dimensional home on the Chromatic Ribbon to interview beings living in other worlds.

Created by Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time) and Duncan Trussell (Duncan Trussell Family Hour podcast), and animated by Titmouse.

Release date April 20, 2020 (on Netflix)

