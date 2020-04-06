Global  

LEGO DC Shazam! Magic and Monsters Movie

Magic and Monsters Movie synopsis: It's high time the Justice League took notice of Shazam!

(Sean Astin), but joining the world's greatest team of superheroes is a lot harder when they've all been turned into kids.

Magic and Monsters will teach Billy Batson the virtues of trust as the hero fights off Mr. Mind and Black Adam.

Directed by Matt Peters starring Sean Astin, Troy Baker, Nolan North, Grey Griffin, Christina Milizia, James Arnold Taylor, Imari Williams, Fred Tatasciore, Ralph Garman, Zach Callison, Dee Bradley Baker, Jennifer Hale, Tom Kenny, Jonny Rees, Erica Lindbeck, Josh Keaton release date April 28, 2020 (on Digital), June 16, 2020 (on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD)

TeamSuperman

Team Superman RT @SupermanHomepge: #LEGO DC: #Shazam! Magic and Monsters #AnimatedMovie https://t.co/5yaaBzBFKY https://t.co/QwqmDSuvxF 3 minutes ago

HectorIndriago

Héctor Indriago RT @CBR: #LEGOShazam Joins the #JusticeLeague in Animated Film https://t.co/0vnotKIX4n https://t.co/AeUUnvd589 9 minutes ago

Rapha_CX

Rapha RT @IGN: LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters is a brand new animated movie that turns the Justice League into a bunch of kids. https://t.co… 10 minutes ago

flickeringmyth

Flickering Myth LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic & Monsters gets a trailer and poster https://t.co/T8SUf62vll https://t.co/dbbmoyWQrM 33 minutes ago

CBR

Comic Book Resources #LEGOShazam Joins the #JusticeLeague in Animated Film https://t.co/0vnotKIX4n https://t.co/AeUUnvd589 35 minutes ago

SupermanHomepge

Superman Homepage #LEGO DC: #Shazam! Magic and Monsters #AnimatedMovie https://t.co/5yaaBzBFKY https://t.co/QwqmDSuvxF 41 minutes ago

TheLastSean_

Sean is working on a video about Frozen II RT @ComicBook: .@DCComics and @LEGO_Group are teaming up for a new #Shazam movie, and it’s coming soon! https://t.co/mA85y6ECQz https://t.c… 44 minutes ago

DceuMan

DCEU Podcast Man RT @worldsfinest: "Lego DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters" will hit Digital on April 28, 2020 and Blu-ray and DVD on June 16, 2020! The Monste… 1 hour ago

