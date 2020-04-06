LEGO DC Shazam!

Magic and Monsters Movie synopsis: It's high time the Justice League took notice of Shazam!

(Sean Astin), but joining the world's greatest team of superheroes is a lot harder when they've all been turned into kids.

LEGO DC: Shazam!

Magic and Monsters will teach Billy Batson the virtues of trust as the hero fights off Mr. Mind and Black Adam.

Directed by Matt Peters starring Sean Astin, Troy Baker, Nolan North, Grey Griffin, Christina Milizia, James Arnold Taylor, Imari Williams, Fred Tatasciore, Ralph Garman, Zach Callison, Dee Bradley Baker, Jennifer Hale, Tom Kenny, Jonny Rees, Erica Lindbeck, Josh Keaton release date April 28, 2020 (on Digital), June 16, 2020 (on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD)