UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Transferred To Intensive Care Unit With COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to an intensive care unit.

According to health officials, Johnson's coronavirus symptoms have worsened, necessitating the transfer.

The Prime Minister's Downing Street office has confirmed he was conscious at the time of transfer.

On March 27, Johnson became the first world leader to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Johnson was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after suffering symptoms of cough and fever for more than 10 days.

According to Reuters, the 55-year-old is being cared for in St.Thomas’ hospital, in central London.