Black Monday S0E06 Arthur Ponzarelli - Promo trailer - Season 2 Episode 6 - Synopsis: A new client presents a moral quandary for Dawn.

Mo, Blair, and Keith (Paul Scheer) chase down leads while Tiff has an identity crisis.

Starring Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall.

Watch Black Monday on Sundays at 10/9c only on SHOWTIME.

In the aftermath of the largest stock market crash in history, Dawn and Blair are now the bosses at The Jammer Group, and they quickly learn that heavy is the head that wears the crown, especially when that head is constantly looking over its shoulder for Mo, who's on the run with Keith.

Who will go down for the crash?

Who will go down for the murders?

Who will go down for fleecing Mo?