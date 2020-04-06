Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Black Monday S0E05 Violent Crooks and Cooks of Books - Promo trailer - Season 2 Episode 5 - Synopsis: Blair and Dawn take to the skies to pursue a new investor.

Mo and Keith struggle with relocation.

Starring Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall.

Watch the season premiere on on Sunday, March 15th at 10/9c only on SHOWTIME.

In the aftermath of the largest stock market crash in history, Dawn and Blair are now the bosses at The Jammer Group, and they quickly learn that heavy is the head that wears the crown, especially when that head is constantly looking over its shoulder for Mo, who's on the run with Keith.

Who will go down for the crash?

Who will go down for the murders?

Who will go down for fleecing Mo?

