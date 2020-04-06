Outlander 5x07 - Clip - Roger Sings Clementine Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:52s - Published 1 hour ago Outlander 5x07 - Clip - Roger Sings Clementine Outlander 5x07 - Clip - Roger Sings Clementine Roger sings for his son in this clip from Season 5, Episode 7. Watch new episodes of Outlander Sundays only on STARZ. #Outlander #STARZ 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this