2012 Movie (2009) - John Cusack, Thandie Newton, Chiwetel Ejiofor Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:55s - Published 1 hour ago 2012 Movie (2009) - John Cusack, Thandie Newton, Chiwetel Ejiofor Plot Synopsis: A frustrated writer struggles to keep his family alive when a series of global catastrophes threatens to annihilate mankind. Starring: John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Amanda Peet, Oliver Platt, Thandie Newton, Danny Glover, Woody Harrelson Directed By: Roland Emmerich 0

