St. Thomas Academy Creating PPE With 3D Printer Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:58s - Published now St. Thomas Academy Creating PPE With 3D Printer One of the biggest problems in the fight against COVID-19 is the serious shortage of medical face shields – and St. Thomas Academy's innovation lab is answering the call, reports Bill Hudson (1:58). WCCO 4 News At 6– April 6, 2020 0

