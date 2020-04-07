LA Zoo Ups Health Protections After NY Tiger Diagnosed With Coronavirus Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:19s - Published now LA Zoo Ups Health Protections After NY Tiger Diagnosed With Coronavirus The Los Angeles Zoo has increased its health and safety protocols in the wake of news that a tiger in a New York City Zoo contracted COVID-19. 0

