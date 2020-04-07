Global  

California Loaning 500 Ventilators To National Stockpile

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:03s - Published
California Loaning 500 Ventilators To National Stockpile

Gov.

Gavin Newsom says it is loaning out 500 ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile inventory to help other states during the coronavirus pandemic.

