California Loaning 500 Ventilators To National Stockpile Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:03s - Published now California Loaning 500 Ventilators To National Stockpile Gov. Gavin Newsom says it is loaning out 500 ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile inventory to help other states during the coronavirus pandemic. 0

