This student wanted to bring joy to his neighborhood despite physical distancing Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:24s - Published now This student wanted to bring joy to his neighborhood despite physical distancing Many people have begun to unpack their Christmas decorations to stand in solidarity with one another during the COVID-19 pandemic. This student was among them, using his Christmas decorations to bring joy to his neighborhood despite physical distancing due to COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend This student wanted to bring joy to his neighborhood despite physical distancing Watch full episodes of More In Common online at ABC. Stream This student wanted to bring joy to his neighborhood despite physical distancing instantly.





You Might Like

Tweets about this *.:｡iℓi insyirah❈⁰³²⁵ 🇲🇾 Good morning! Its another episode of waking up from a dream of me in Korea.. This time i mimpi i was a student doin… https://t.co/HXig7DIQql 3 days ago Delaware State University Women's Lacrosse As this dead period continues we wanted to bring a personal account of why our student athletes chose to attend DSU… https://t.co/3MZlCLJ784 4 days ago lëx🧸❤️ RT @ABC30: Forced home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this Fresno State student wanted to bring some Christmas cheer to his neighborhood… 5 days ago Mils Ⓥ 🌹 @shailenewoodley @BernieSanders I was going to apply for a college this year, but then the pandemic happened and no… https://t.co/zrKaLVBmGj 5 days ago ABC30 Fresno Forced home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this Fresno State student wanted to bring some Christmas cheer to his… https://t.co/oftU50thlK 5 days ago Tweetingdean RT @ABC7NY: This student wanted to bring joy to his neighborhood despite physical distancing https://t.co/9dvUFkWmOO https://t.co/xgzvmh97CH 5 days ago Eyewitness News This student wanted to bring joy to his neighborhood despite physical distancing https://t.co/9dvUFkWmOO https://t.co/xgzvmh97CH 5 days ago