Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 05:27s - Published
Three Brothers Bakery in Houston, Texas, has survived four floods, a fire, and a hurricane.

But the Juckers say this current pandemic is worse than Hurricane Harvey because it has shut everything down with no end in sight.

Just to survive the next twelve weeks with payroll and rent they'll need $400,000.

The best way people can help small businesses is by buying products.

Just one pecan pie from Three Brothers Bakery supports them, the pecan growers, the business that makes the tin, the business that makes the seal around the pie, and the business that produces the cardboard box.

If you would like to check out the Three Brothers Bakery or order from them, visit their website www.3brothersbakery.com.

Watch full episodes of More In Common online at ABC.

Stream How you can help this bakery keep their doors open instantly.




