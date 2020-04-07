This zoo is bringing the animals to you

The Houston Zoo is closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the staff is still hard at work to bring the animals to you!

Every day, they’re hosting live keeper chats on Facebook.

Families can watch safely from home, and ask questions about their favorite animals!

The Houston Zoo plans to do this every day until they can reopen.

If you want to check out the previous keeper chats or watch live, visit the Houston Zoo’s page on Facebook.