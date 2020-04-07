Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This zoo is bringing the animals to you

This zoo is bringing the animals to you

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 03:08s - Published
This zoo is bringing the animals to you

This zoo is bringing the animals to you

The Houston Zoo is closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the staff is still hard at work to bring the animals to you!

Every day, they’re hosting live keeper chats on Facebook.

Families can watch safely from home, and ask questions about their favorite animals!

The Houston Zoo plans to do this every day until they can reopen.

If you want to check out the previous keeper chats or watch live, visit the Houston Zoo’s page on Facebook.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

This zoo is bringing the animals to you

Watch full episodes of More In Common online at ABC.

Stream This zoo is bringing the animals to you instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

sanders_cindy

Cindy Sanders @ldd2407 @Y_byakuya @lisiabrahao Ty for bringing this to our attention. Animals are such wonderful creatures. Ppl t… https://t.co/rxOu6QjDtd 3 minutes ago

ErilineH

ReallyE🐞 @CUMWlTCH @angelinajaylene @lessliealexis @lindso402 We over here talking bout child abuse and you talking bout ani… https://t.co/1ynd8P6w9u 53 minutes ago

shanley_matt

Matt Shanley RT @bat_biomes: Great, non-technical explainer of where #COVID19 virus may have came from and how bats & pangolins factor into the mix. Re… 2 hours ago

Jainaparry

Jaina Does this not just tell us that bringing hundreds of people in a day to stare at the animals isn't a good thing.. https://t.co/Hewosa7BHl 2 hours ago

MKSnyder1990

Michael K. Snyder @ArielBPhotos @common_xx @apocalyverse @peta @SeaWorld You know this as a fact? A large amount of the animals they’… https://t.co/jpPUAGHa1Q 3 hours ago

ProffessorUp

Proffessor Times Up I'm livid, I live in rural roscommon I had 8 people outside my house bringing in sheep from the mart. They've rente… https://t.co/8vFVgO0BFC 3 hours ago

bat_biomes

Melissa Ingala (socially distant extrovert) 🦇 Great, non-technical explainer of where #COVID19 virus may have came from and how bats & pangolins factor into the… https://t.co/7wDdPzgPSg 4 hours ago

Wall_CAP

Hadrian's Wall Community Archaeology Project Thank ewe.. @RaymondPurvis for sharing this great #AnimalsAndTheWall picture! Keep posting your photos of animals… https://t.co/a06GflVd8t 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.