Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This couple had a drive-up wedding

This couple had a drive-up wedding

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 03:30s - Published
This couple had a drive-up wedding

This couple had a drive-up wedding

Nicole and Tim began planning their wedding over a year ago.

However, with the recent banning of large gatherings, they took the necessary precautions to make their wedding work.

The couple was married in their front yard and guests watched the celebration from their cars.

In the end, Nicole says her wedding was still perfect and is happy the grandparents were able to attend!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

This couple had a drive-up wedding

Watch full episodes of More In Common online at ABC.

Stream This couple had a drive-up wedding instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

RogieVachon30

Dave Rogan RT @MaggieGilroy: Today, I would have been in New Jersey at my bff's bachleorette party. Like most everyone with events this month, we had… 3 days ago

amina_leeds

🌸🌺Amina🌺🌸 @kel_grayson Sin: Can you drive? Probably best I don't while this***is dripping down in my eye. Yeah, good thing… https://t.co/kyQ1fMkIqt 3 days ago

MaggieGilroy

Maggie Gilroy RT @KCRoby: ‘With a little ingenuity and a lot of flexibility, the Vestal couple created a ceremony far different from the one they'd imagi… 3 days ago

KCRoby

Kristen Cox Roby ‘With a little ingenuity and a lot of flexibility, the Vestal couple created a ceremony far different from the one… https://t.co/adLiAQEolJ 3 days ago

MaggieGilroy

Maggie Gilroy Today, I would have been in New Jersey at my bff's bachleorette party. Like most everyone with events this month, w… https://t.co/NaktbDCjy8 3 days ago

ABC11_WTVD

ABC11 EyewitnessNews Chicago area couple hosts drive-up wedding after COVID-19 outbreak changes plans https://t.co/dvaGsSpMCw 4 days ago

jkendrick1367

Jeremiah Kendrick RT @ABC7Chicago: This couple had a drive-up wedding. https://t.co/eaxJMuuVGl 4 days ago

ABC7Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago This couple had a drive-up wedding. https://t.co/eaxJMuuVGl 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.