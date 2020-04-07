Doctor Makes Educational Software Free To Help Supplement Kids' Learning During Pandemic Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:46s - Published now Doctor Makes Educational Software Free To Help Supplement Kids' Learning During Pandemic A lifelong educational advocate and past Jefferson Award winner saw a need to help parents supplement their kids' online learning during the coronavirus pandemic with her specially designed teaching software. (4-6-2020) 0

