BMW Championship Pushed Back One Week, Plan Is To Have Spectators Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:21s - Published now BMW Championship Pushed Back One Week, Plan Is To Have Spectators The PGA Tour has been busy trying to rework the golf schedule in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, and the consequence is that golf’s major championships will look quite different this year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this RenMyers RT @howardeskin: The #PGA has reconfigured schedule of majors for this year .PGA Championship will be year's first major Aug. 6-9, U.S. Ope… 8 hours ago Mike Berman BMW Championship at Olympia Fields pushed back one week — it’s now scheduled for August 27-30 and remains the secon… https://t.co/DoyCxnXpK5 10 hours ago Howard Eskin The #PGA has reconfigured schedule of majors for this year .PGA Championship will be year's first major Aug. 6-9, U… https://t.co/OVg90sfmVk 11 hours ago