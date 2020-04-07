Lady Gaga Reveals Who Will Appear In Worldwide Telecast

Lady Gaga announced a worldwide telecast to support healthcare workers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Featured stars include Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and more.

According to Reuters, the “One World: Together at Home” event will be shown on multiple television and digital networks.

Late-night television comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert will all host the event.

Organizers already raised $35 million to benefit the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.