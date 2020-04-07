Global  

Health officials respond to CDC recommendation

Last week the CDC made a change to its recommendation of the wearing of a face mask in public settings.

One corvallis man is answering the call for better p-p-e in a major way.

Tim luke is on track to build 30 thousand face shields for first responders -- and others who have to work.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome shows us what inspired such an amazing act.

7 18 36 tim luke: " when you get a call from your daughter to help, you help."

What started as a text from his daughter asking if he could make a protective face shield for her firends who are nurses in new york, grew into an effort to make over thirty thousand units in a matter of weeks "we started networking as businesses as people and everybody just wanted to help" tim luke owns recretec a custom raft frame shop out of corvallis and he says he and four other businesses joined together to mass produce face shields for those who really need them emma jerome: " with full visibility and mobility, these face shields are




