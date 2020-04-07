Thunderstorms move across the county this evening Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:44s - Published 6 hours ago Thunderstorms move across the county this evening A slow moving storm system is moving dow the California coast. It will bring isolated thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, and the snow level will be dropping to around 5,000' and 5,500' by Wednesday morning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bako.com Thunderstorms move across the county this evening - Video https://t.co/ayVJ3HsdaT #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/fzot6NZom9 7 hours ago Annie RT @BaldwinEMA: A few severe thunderstorms possible as they move across the area this morning. Windy conditions are also expected to devel… 1 week ago Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency A few severe thunderstorms possible as they move across the area this morning. Windy conditions are also expected… https://t.co/Hg6vrTRyoZ 1 week ago