23ABC News at 5 p.m. | Top Stories for April 6, 2020

JOINING US TONIGHT FOR 23ABCNEWS AT FIVE -- I'M JESSICAHARRINGTON.TONIGHT'S TOP STORIES..THE KERN COUNTY DISTRICTATTORNEY'S OFFICECONTINUING TO CRACK DOWN PRICEGOUGING...WHAT THEY ARE SAYING ABOUT THATOFFENSE AND HOW THEYARE ADDRESSING IT.23ABC NEWS AT FIVE STARTS RIGHTNOW.GOOD EVENING -- WE START THISEVENING WITH THE STORMSWEEPING THROUGH OUR AREA...RAIN AND HAIL HITTING PARTS OFKERN COUNTY THIS EVENING.CHECK OUT THIS VIDEO!YOU CAN SEE HAIL AND RAIN -- ASA THUNDERSTORM ROLLED THROUGHNORTHWEST BAKERSFIELD.IT'S IN THE AREA OF OLIVE ANDCOFFE ROADS AND IT HAPPENEDAROUND 4-30 THIS AFTERNOON.23ABC'S METEOROLOGIST ALLISONGARGARO HASMORE ON THIS STORM.A LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM IS SLOWLYMOVING DOWN THECALIFORNIA COAST OVER THE NEXTFEW DAYS.

WE HAVE BEEN TRACKINGISOLATED THUNDERSTORMSMOVING ACROSS THE VALLEY THISAFTERNOON.

IN THESETHUNDERSTORMS YOU CAN EXPECT TOSEE SMALL HAIL, BRIEF HEAVYRAIN, THE CHANCE FOR A FUNNELCLOUD AND DANGEROUS LIGHTNING.WHEN THUNDER ROARS, GO INDOORS.THESE THUNDERSTORMS AND SHOWERSWILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE EARLYEVENING HOURS.

ANY RAIN THATFALLS ABOVE 6,000 FEET WILL TURNINTO SNOW.

THERE IS A WINTERSTORM WARNING UNTIL 11 PMTONIGHT.

SNOW AMOUNTS WILL BE 8TO 12INCHED ABOVE 6,000 FEET.

IN RESPONSE TO SOME STORE OWNERSTAKING ADVANTAGE OFTHE COVID-19 PANDEMIC TO RISEPRICES OF MUCH NEEDED ITEMS, THEGOVERNOR'S OFFICE ISSUED ANEXECUTIVE ORDER THAT PROHIBITSPROFITEERING AND EXPANDS PRICEIN RESPONSE TO SOME STORE OWNERSTAKING ADVANTAGE OFTHE COVID-19 PANDEMIC TO RISEPRICES OF MUCH NEEDED ITEMS,THE GOVERNOR'S OFFICE ISSUED ANEXECUTIVE ORDER THAT PROHIBITSPROFITEERING AND EXPANDS PRICEGOUGING PROTECTIONS.NOW THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN PRICEGOUGING ANDPROFITEERING IS,PRICE GOUGING OCCURS WHEN APERSON OR BUSINESSES WHOALREADY SOLD SPECIFIC ITEMSPRIOR TO THE DECLARATION OF ASTATE OF EMERGENCY, THEN RAISESTHOSE PRICESAFTER THE STATE OF EMERGENCY BYMORE THAN 10 PERCENT - ANINCREASE THAT IS NOT BECAUSE OFINCREASED COSTS TO OBTAIN THATITEM.WHILE PROFITEERING IS WHEN APERSON OR BUSINESS DIDNOT SELL ITEMS THAT ARE NOW INDEMAND PRIOR TO THE STATE OFEMERGENCY, BUT THEN STARTSELLING-IN DEMAND ITEMS ATA HIGHER PRICE DURING THE STATEOF EMERGENCY.KERN COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEYCYNTHIA ZIMMERSAYS THEY HAVE SEEN MOREINCIDENTS OF PROFITEERINGCOMPARED TO PRICE GOUGING...."BOTH PRICE GOUGING ANDPROFITEERING IS A CRIME.

THEYARE BOTH MISDEMENORS, THEY CARRYONE YEAR IN THE COUNTY JAIL OR ALARGE FINE.

AND EACH INCIDENT,EACH ITEM THAT SOMEONE SELLS INWHICH THEY PRICE GOUGE ORPROFITEERTHAT IS AN INDIVIDUAL COUNT.

SOIF YOU SELL A 100 MASKS TO 100DIFFERENTPEOPLE AND YOU PROFITEER BY IT,THAT IS A 100 DIFFERENT COUNTS.THATIS...EVEN IT IS A MISDEMENOR ITCAN BE A SEVERE PENALTY.OVER THE PAST SEVERAL WEEKS, THEDISTRICT ATTORNEY'SOFFICE SAYS THEY HAVEINVESTIGATED MORE THAN 60COMPLAINTS OF PRICE GOUGINGALLEGATIONS.TODAY KERN COUNTY PUBILC HEALTHANNOUNCED THATTHEY'VE RESPONDED TO OVER 150PUBLIC COMPLAINTS OFLOCAL BUSINESSES THAT HAVEREMAINED OPEN DESPITETHE GOVERNOR'S EXECUTIVE ORDER.OFFICIALS SAY THOSE BUSINESSESHAVE NOW COMPLIEDBUT A LOCAL GYM WAS THE ONLYBUSINESS CITED BY LAWENFORCEMENT.THE OWNER OF THE HEALTH ANDSTRENGTH GYM OFF 21ST STREETSAYS HE WAS FORCED TO CLOSE HISDOORS ON FRIDAY, WHENBAKERSFIELD POLICE AND LOCALHEALTH OFFICIALS SHOWED UP.23ABC'S BAYAN WANG SPOKE WITHTHE OWNER OF THE GYM ANDJOINS US LIVE FROM DOWNTOWN WITHMORE ON WHY THE OWNERSAYS HE KEPT HIS BUSINESS OPENFOR SO LONG.

BAYAN.JESSICA GOOD EVENING - HE TOLDME HE DECIDED TO KEEPTHE GYM OPEN FOR A COUPLEREASONS - HE SAID HE WANTEDTO PROVIDE A PLACE WHERE PEOPLECAN FURTHER THEIRHEALTH.

HE ALSO TOLD ME HEWANTED TO SEE JUST HOW FAR HECAN PUSH HIS LUCK - ON FRIDAY -HIS LUCK RAN OUT WHEN POLICESHOWED UP AT THE GYM.

THIS JUSTTWO DAYS AFTER OUR STORYAIRED OF THE GYM KEEPING IT'SDOORS OPEN.

- BUT NOW THAT'S AVERY DIFFERENT REALITY."THIS MISDEMEANOR TICKET THATWASISSUED TO ME, I CAN LIVE IT WITHIT, I CAN DEAL WITH IT.

I'M NOTGLOATING, I'M NOTBEING ARROGANT ABOUT IT."MARK PACHECO, THE OWNER OF THESTRENTH AND HEALTH GYM ON21ST STREET, WAS ISSUED ACITATION BY BAKERSFIELD POLICEFORMISDEMEANOR HEALTH AND SAFETYVIOLATIONS,ACCORDING TO BPD.PACHECO SAYS HIS GYM WAS STILLOPERATING WHILE ALL THEOTHER GYMS IN BAKERSFIELD CLOSEDDOWN AMID GOVERNORGAVIN NEWSOM'S EXECUTIVE ORDER."THE THREAT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT,'ARREST AND INCARCERATION' -FUNDAMENTALLY, I WAS FORCED TOCLOSE DOWN.

IT CAME TO THE POINTWHERE THEY WOULDN'T LEAVE UNTILEVERYBODYVACATED THE BUILDING - AND SO ITKIND OF LEFT ME WITHOUT ACHOICE.BAKERSFIELD POLICE CONFIRM THATTHEY ISSUED THE CITATIONSUNDER THE DIRECTION OF THE KERNCOUNTY PUBLIC HEALTHSERVICES DEPARTMENT, AN AGENCYWHO NOW HAS MOREPOWER, UNDER THEIR DECLARATIONOF A LOCAL HEALTHEMERGENCY."A FOLLOW UP FACILITIES ENDED UPIN ONE LAW ENFORCEMENT CITATIONBY THE BAKERSFIELD POLICEDEPARTMENT UNDER THE HEALTHOFFICER ORDER.""ONE OF MY MEMBERS INFORMED METHATTHE POLICE WERE OUTSIDE SO IKIND OF HAD A PANIC ATTACK ANDWENT TOWARDSTHE BACK AND AS I DID THEY WERERIGHT THERE TO GREET ME.

THEYCAME THROUGHTHE BACKDOOR ASKING ME TO UNLOCKTHE FRONT DOOR - SO WHEN I DID,I LOOKEDOUTSIDE AND THERE WAS A PUBLICHEALTH OFFICIAL OUTSIDE AND SHEWAS WRITING UPSOME SORT OF DOCUMENTATION."PACHECO PROVIDED THAT HEALTHINSPECTION TO23ABC NEWS WHICH STATED THATMORE THAN 10 PEOPLE WEREINSIDE THE FACILITY FRIDAY, THEFRONT DOOR TO THE GYM WASLOCKED - AND THAT CUSTOMERS WEREENTERING THE GYMTHROUGH THE BACK."I PUSHED THE ENVELOPE, THINKINGTHAT THERE ARE A LOT OF RUMORS..WEWEREN'T SURE HOW FAR THEY WEREREALLY GOING TO GO, WHETHER THEYWEREREALLY GOING TO ENFORCE IT SO ITHOUGHT 'WELL I'LL JUST SEE WHATHAPPENS' AND I HAD A HUNCH, BUTYOU KNOW I MADE A COMMITMENT TOEVERYONE HERE AND SAID 'I WILLNOT CLOSE UNLESS IT GOT TO THATPOINT,' ANDTHAT'S EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED."KERN COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH SAYSTHAT LAW ENFORCEMENTHAS ASSISTED THEM WITH 27BUSINESSES SO FAR - AGAIN - THISIS THE ONLY BUSINESS THAT WASCITED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT,ACCORDING TO HEALTH OFFICIALS.AS FOR THE GYM - THE OWNER TELLSME SINCE RECEIVING HISCITATION AND CLOSING HIS DOORSON FRIDAY - BPD HAS COMEAROUND SEVERAL TIMES ENSURINGTHAT HIS DOORS ARE CLOSED.FOR NOW LIVE IN DOWNTOWN - BAYANWANG -23 ABC CONNECTINGYOU.KERN COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTHANNOUNCING NEW CASES OF COVID-19 -- RIGHT HERE IN KERN.LOCAL OFFICIALS ARE NOWREPORTING 252 CASES.246 OF THOSE ARE RESIDENTS -- 6ARE NON-RESIDENTS.TWO PEOPLE HAVE DIED DUE TO THEVIRUS.MORE THAN 5-THOUSAND TESTS HAVEBEEN ADMINISTERED SOFAR.NEARLY 29-HUNDRED PEOPLE HAVETESTED NEGATIVE FORCOVID 19.NEARLY 19-HUNDRED TESTS ARESTILL PENDING.THE CASES ARE ALSO BROKEN DOWNBY REGION.ACCORDING TO PUBLIC HEALTH --THERE ARE 107 POSITIVE CASES INBAKERSFIELD WEST.83 CONFIRMED CASES ARE LOCATEDAT BAKRESFIELDEAST... 42 IN THE VALLEYREGION... EIGHT IN THE MOUNTAINREGIONAND SIX IN THE DESERT.THE C-E-O OF BOLTHOUSE FARMSSAYS AN EMPLOYEE INBAKERSFIELD HAS TESTED POSITIVEFOR COVID-19.IN A STATEMENT -- C-E-O JEFFDUNN SAID THEY WERE NOTIFIED OFAPOSITIVE TEST ON APRIL 2ND.DUNN SAID ANYONE WHO HAD CLOSECONTACT WITH THEEMPLOYEE WERE IMMEDIATELY SENTHOME FOR SELF-QUARANTINE ANDTESTING -- AND WOULD NOT RETURNTO WORK UNTIL THEY ARECLEARED.DUNN ADDED ALL AFFECTED WORKAREAS WERE DISINFECTED ANDSANITIZED.ACCORDING TO THE STATEMENT --EVERYONE WHO ENTERS THEWORKSITE IS SCREENED FOR AFEVER.BOLTHOUSE FARMS ALSO REPORTEDANOTHEREMPLOYEE TESTED POSITIVE ATTHEIR FACILITY IN HODGKINS,ILLINOIS.THE CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OFCORRECTION AND REHABILITATION ISNOW REPORTING ANOTHER EMPLOYEEAT WASCO STATEPRISON HAS TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID-19.THE NUMBER OF CASES FOREMPLOYEES AT THE PRISON IS AT3.THE C-D-C-R IS REPORTING 53CASES FOR EMPLOYEESAROUND THE STATE.IT IS ALSO REPORTING 17 CASESFOR INMATES --INCLUDING ONE AT NORTH KERNSTATE PRISON.THE JUDICIAL COUNCIL OFCALIFORNIA HAS ADOPTED ANEMERGENCY COURT RULE THATEFFECTIVELY STOPS ALLEVEICTIONS FOR THE DURATION OFTHE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.THE DECISION WAS MADE DURING AJUDICIAL COUNCIL MEETING TODAY.OFFICIALS SAY THE ONLY EVICTIONSNOT AFFECTED BY THISRULE ARE THE ONES NECESSARY TOPROTECT PUBLIC HEALTHAND SAFETY.THIS NEW COURT RULE WILL APPLYUNTIL 90 DAYS AFTER GOVERNORGAVIN NEWSOM LIFTS THE STATE OFEMERGENCY RELATED TO THECOVID-19 PANDEMIC -- OR UNTIL ITIS AMENDED ORREPEALED BY THE JUDICIALCOUNCIL.FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THESPECIFICS OF THE RULE -- HEADTO OUR WEBSITE -- TURN TO 23 DOTCOM.GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM HELD APRESS CONFERENCE THISAFTERNOON FROM THE SLEEP TRAINARENA -- WHERE THE SACRAMENTOKINGS ONCE PLAYED.HE ANNOUNCED THAT ARENA WOULD BEA SITE THAT WOULDHOUSE 400 BEDS FOR COVID-19PATIENTS.BUT THE GOVERNOR ALSO ANNOUNCETHAT THEY HAVESECURED SEVERAL SITES THAT WOULDPROVIDE MORETHAN 4-THOUSAND BEDS."THOSE 4,613 BEDS ARE CURRENTLYLOCKED DOWN.

BUT THEY'RE NOT BYANY STRETCH THE TOTALITY OF WHATWE'RE TRYING TO SOURCE AND THENUMBER AGAIN OF 20,000 THAT WEULTIMATELY ARE GOING TO SEEK.

WEHAVE 5,005 ADDITIONAL BEDSTHAT WE CURRENTLY HAVEIDENTIFIED IN THE PROCESS OFNEGOTIATIONS."GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID NOT ONLY ISHE WORKING ONBEDS AND PROTECTIVE GEAR -- BUTALSO INCREASING THEAMOUNT OF PERSONNEL.PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND THECORONAVIRUSTASK FORCE HELD THEIR DAILY NEWSBRIEFING EARLIER TODAY.THE PRESIDENT ANNOUNCED ANAGREEMENT WITH A COMPANY TOPRODUCE MORE MEDICAL MASKS."I CAN ALSO ANNOUNCE TODAYTHAT WE HAVE REACHED ANAGREEMENT, VERY AMICABLEAGREEMENT, WITH 3M FOR THEDELIVERY OF ADDITIONAL 55.5MILLION HIGH-QUALITYFACE MASKS EACH MONTH."HE WENT ON TO SAY THAT HEALTHCARE WORKERS AROUND THENATION WILL BE RECEIVING 166.5MILLION MASKS OVER THE NEXTCOUPLE MONTHS.AS THE U-S DEATH TOLL TOPPED 10-THOUSAND -- PRESIDENT TRUMPADDED TODAY THAT THE U-S ISENTERING A CRUCIAL ANDDIFFICULT STAGE IN THE FIGHTAGAINST THE PANDEMIC.HE ADDED THAT HE SPOKE WITHPRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOEBIDEN -- WHO MADE SUGGESTIONSABOUTADDRESSING COVID-19.THE KERN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEIS CONTINUING TOLOOK FOR LEADS IN A DEADLYSHOOTING FROM OVER THEWEEKEND IN WASCO.ACCORDING TO K-C-S-O -- ITHAPPENED ON SATURDAY JUSTBEFORE 8 P-M.DEPUTIES WERE DISPATCHED TO AREPORT OF MULTIPLEGUNSHOTS IN THE AREA OF GASTONAND 16-TH STREETS INWASCO.DEPUTIES FOUND 20-YEAR-OLD MANSUFFERING FROM A GUNSHOTWOUND.HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO A HOSPITAL-- WHERE HE DIED.AUTHORITIES SAY A VEHICLE DROVEBY AND SEVERAL PEOPLE INSIDESHOT AT THE VICTIM.NO SUSPECTS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIEDOR ARRESTED.IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ONTHIS SHOOTING -- YOU ARE URGEDTO CALL K-C-S-O AT 861-31-10 ORTHE SECRET WITNESS LINE AT322-40-40.ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND ANOTHERBEHIND BARS FOLLOWINGA DEADLY D-U-I CRASH INSOUTHEAST BAKERSFIELD.ACCORDING TO BAKERSFIELD POLICE-- TWO CARS WEREHEADED WEST ON EAST PANAMA LANENEAR COTTONWOODROAD -- WHEN THE DRIVER OF THECAR IN THE BACK REAR ENDED THEOTHER -- FORCING IT TO ROLLOVER.POLICE SAY THE DRIVER OF THE CARTHAT ROLLED DIED AT THESCENE.POLICE ARRESTED 25- YEAR-OLDFASHAWNPEARSON.PEARSON FACES MULTIPLE CHARGESINCLUDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERESULTING IN DEATH AND GROSSVEHICULAR MANSLAUGHTER.COMING UP ON 23ABC NEWS AT 5 --THE STRUGGLE OF SHOPPING FOR