Small business owners struggling amid COVID-19

Small business owners struggling amid COVID-19
Issues with federal loan program and banks.
Tweets about this

IoKnocker

knocker Small businesses are struggling. #webdevelopers and #onlinemarketter needed to help them recover fast after the out… https://t.co/jCH0obldq0 13 minutes ago

BlinnAdvising

BlinnAdvising RT @BlinnCollege: The #Blinn College District Small Business Development Center stands ready to help small business owners struggling due t… 30 minutes ago

William00442315

William cardona RT @juliaioffe: I know so many actual small business owners who are struggling right now, who don't have fancy lawyers and lobbyists to do… 2 hours ago

MastersonBarry

Barry Masterson Charlotte NC Small-business owners struggling with loan application process :: https://t.co/9ss7fWMHX5 https://t.co/ypt4MWZea3 2 hours ago

lindamagara

Linda Horner RT @adambsterling: Please share w/ any struggling small business owners! @BerkeleyLaw has launched a CARES Act resource page 🗃️(w/ videos)… 2 hours ago

_amitm

Amit Mehra, CFA Small-business owners are struggling to complete the loan application process for the Paycheck Protection Program.… https://t.co/CM3vrPPbfl 6 hours ago

ESCHENKEL

ELIZABETH SCHENKEL RT @WSJecon: Banks and small-business owners are struggling with the federal government’s loan program as it gets under way https://t.co/l… 10 hours ago

PattiBlakePJ

Patti Blake RT @MaddyMArnold: The last three weeks I’ve been working hard to cover the effect of coronavirus on our local economy. I’ve told the storie… 11 hours ago

