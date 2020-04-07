Three of golf's majors rescheduled, one is canceled

Global  

Video Credit: KDRV - Published
The Masters, US Open and PGA Championship were all rescheduled for later in 2020, but the Open Championship was canceled.

The various organizers of golf's major championships announced a new 20-20 schedule.

The p-g-a championship is being moved to august while the u-s open shifts to september.

The ryder cup, which pits the top european golfers agaisnt the top u-s golfers, will stay put in late septmber.

And as for when a green jacket will be awarded, that won't be until mid




