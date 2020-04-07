School districts continue to roll out distance learning

School districts have been providing educational resources for students to help supplement their learning.

It's all ahead of the distance learning for all plan from the oregon department of education outlining what school's should be doing to help promote learning away from school.

glen szymoniak says, "we actually started last week with paper packets, we're continuing with paper packets this week, but we're also trying to reduce the number of papers going out by posting the packets online and on our webpage."

And the klamath county school district got some extra help when it came to protecting their students who receive those packets.

Szymoniak says, "nicole sanchez, who works for osu extension services here in klamath falls, made a bunch of these cute little masks and tht's what our people putting together will be wearing to make sure they're protecting the students with the packets going out."

The challenge that all the districts are facing is having a program that can be extended.

Oregon's department of education told school's it's a very real possibility students won't be coming through classroom doors the rest of the school year.

chris eberhardt says, "we need to be thinking in our district about what this looks like for 11 weeks.

The sustained education and interactions that we have, it needs to be something that can be done for 11 weeks.

This is really some robust thinking about what it could look like that is sustainable."

Brookings-harbor is still in the planning stage.

They don't expect a perfect product right out of the gate, but plan to adapt and create the best possible one to help their students.

Eberhardt says "yeah well i often share with my staff don't let perfect get in the way of progress.

My hope would be that we're in a little bit better place then we are right now."

Brookings-harbor is still gauging individual students access to technology as they prepare to roll out their distance learning tools.

