A Lafayette woman is offering her backyard as a getaway during the stay-at-home order.

Vickie gillam turned her cancer sanctuary into a social distancing sanctuary...open to everyone.

It's full of bright colors, vibrant flowers and a sense of calming.

There is a bench and places to sit.

As we reported in september vickie is a breast cancer survivor.

Vickie says the sanctuary is used for people to be upset, to be sad, to laugh to express whatever emotions you may be feeling.

Once you walk through that trellis it is tranquility.

There is flowers out there.

We have added some things.

It's not depressing.

It's a happy place.

Vickie says she is welcoming to anyone who needs a moment to reflect to use it.

She says she has disinfectants that will be used as people visit.

