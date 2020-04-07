A Lafayette woman is offering her backyard as a getaway during the stay-at-home order.

Global  

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Vickie gillam turned her cancer sanctuary into a social distancing sanctuary...open to everyone.

It's full of bright colors, vibrant flowers and a sense of calming.

There is a bench and places to sit.

As we reported in september vickie is a breast cancer survivor.

Vickie says the sanctuary is used for people to be upset, to be sad, to laugh to express whatever emotions you may be feeling.

Once you walk through that trellis it is tranquility.

There is flowers out there.

We have added some things.

It's not depressing.

It's a happy place.

Vickie says she is welcoming to anyone who needs a moment to reflect to use it.

She says she has disinfectants that will be used as people visit.

Go to our website wlfi.com and click on this story if you would like to see where the social distancing sanctuary is and how to contact vickie.

