Flight Attendants Wants The Government To End Leisure Travel

The largest flight attendants union in the U.S. called for a stop to all leisure travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said more than 100 flight attendants tested positive for the virus and one died.

According to the HuffPost, nearly 1,000 are self-quarantined and more are in intensive care.

The union wants “a coordinated government response” alongside a response from all airlines.

Congress approved $50 billion in loans and direct aid to help the industry in its $2.2 trillion emergency relief package.

