Body Of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean Found In Waters Off Chesapeake Bay; Son's Body Still Not Found Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:29s - Published 9 hours ago Body Of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean Found In Waters Off Chesapeake Bay; Son's Body Still Not Found Officials have located the body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, the daughter of Maryland's former lieutenant governor who went missing after paddling a canoe into the waters off the Chesapeake Bay last week. 0

