PRCC duo claims All-American honors

New sports world, of- corona-virus cancellations... - perhaps no local school suffere- more... than pearl river- community college.- the p-r-c-c men's basketball- team had a date with destiny, a- the - number one seed in the national- tournament... but instead... th- wildcats still get to settle fo- the best season... in - program history.- 28-0 couldn't have happened - without two of the nation's - best... in the form of n-c-j- - double-a all-americans tae- hardy... and isiah moore.

- the wildcat tandem finished one- and two on the team, in - scoring... combining for more - than 32 points per game.- hardy... a first-team selection- committed to southern miss... - also led p-r-c-c in assists and- steals.

- moore... a third-team selection- signed to st.

John's... led the- squad in rebounds and blocks.

- both players also received- - - - post-season honors, from the- m-a-c-j-c... and region 23.

- p-r-c-c is the only school... - with two nationally - recognized players.