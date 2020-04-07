Not touching your face challenge

Forecast is next.

Coronavirus touching our face is something we're all guilty of whether we intend to or not.

Unfortunately?

Now more than ever we need to be careful?

Due to covi?19.

???t news three's kaleb gillock is here to tell us why it's important to kick the habit.

It is highly recommended to not touch your face right now because your eyes?

Nos?

And mouth are key routes for this virus to find its way inside you.

We touch a lot of germy surfaces throughout the day... which cling to the oil on our hands making handwashing extra important.xxx make sure you wash your hands very well, and the word to the wise is if you can sing in your head happy birthday twice, it's about the right amount of time to make sure that we keep everything clean on the hands.

But good handwashing only goes so far.... you return to your work station... send a few emails... check facebook on your smartphone.

Suddenly your forehead itches... all of that handwashing just went down the drain.

Water draining this past friday?

I did an expereiment on myself to see how many times i touched my face in one hour... and did it seven times.

So how many times an hour do kimt news three anchors george mallet and katie lange think that they touch their face?

Well, lets head out to the newsroom and find out.

Fastforward in an hour?

Probably less than two times.

I'm going to guess i probably touch my face seven times an hour just a guess, about seven times an hour.

The mayo clinic says we actually touch our faces anywhere from three to 30 times an hour.

So how can you kick the habit?

Number one... wear a headnet just like beekeepers use... it's a great, inexpensive physical barrier that's easy to see through.

Number two... counter the habit... when you see your hand reach up... scratch the back of your head instead.

And number three... be mindful.... you can also wear face mask like this one... but let's say you touch your face in the process of taking the mask on or off... you've already contaminated it.

Thank you kaleb.

Experts also recommend disinfecting frequently touched objects?

Like doorknobs and cellphones..

Aside from handwashing and not touching your face.///