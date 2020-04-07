Making it easier for Med City residents to get hotels during Covid-19

1?

Thousand deaths.

Coronavirus is forcing some in the medical field to make tough decisions.

Including quaranting themselves apart from their loved ones.

But people who want to book a room in rochester... might face obstacles.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out what city council is doing to make finding accomodations easier.

Councilmember michael wojcik tells me there's a longstanding policy with several hotels in rochester.

They typically won't let people stay in rooms if they have a local address.

But that's a problem during the covi?19 pandemic as more people quarantine and live apart from their families.

During the council meeting today... councilmember wojcik urged councilors to request hotels adjust their policies and allow med city residents to book a room.

"one that got me to act was somebody who given her health is susceptible to covi?19.

It's very important to keep her healthy, her son was coming back from a hotspot, she was trying to get him a hotel room for a couple of weeks as he was coming back and was told by a local hotel no."

I spoke to the kahler grande... and fairfield inn and suites*both of them will allow rochester residents to stay there.

However?

The comfort inn and suites will not allow residents that live within a 2?

Mile radius .

Some hotels will not rent to people with a local address... in hopes of avoiding criminal activity or drug transacations.

City government did put out a press release asking hotels to adjust their policies.

To find that information visit