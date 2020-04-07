Colorado Doctor Prescribing Controversial Hydroxychloroquine To Patients: 'They’re Drowning' Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:15s - Published now Colorado Doctor Prescribing Controversial Hydroxychloroquine To Patients: 'They’re Drowning' A Denver family physician has been prescribing a controversial medication to his patients, sick with coronavirus, and believes it is yielding positive results. 0

