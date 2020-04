Solace in Song: ORU Basketball's Elijah Lufile Displays Hidden Talent

QUARANTINE AND ARE UNABLE TOWORK OUT WITH THEIR TEAMS,TRIGGERING A POSITION MANYOF THEM HAVE NEVER BEEN IN.JACOB TOBEY SHOWS US HOW ANO-R-U BASKETBALL PLAYER ISUSING HIS SECOND TALENT TOHELP WITH THE DISCOMFORT ANDFIND PEACE DURING THISUNCERTAIN TIME.NAT: STARTS THE THREE ON TWOBREAK.

DEONDRE DRIVES,BOUNCES UNDERNEATH.ELIJAH LUFILE A TWO-HANDFLUSH.

ELIJAH LUFILEAVERAGED 6 POINTS AND 5REBOUNDS IN HIS FIRST SEASONWITH GOLDEN EAGLES THIS PASTYEAR.NAT: ON HIS HIP, MISSED THESHOT.

OH MY GOODNESS.LUFILE WITH THE PUTBACK DUNKOVER A COUPLE OF DEFENDERS.PREPARATION FOR HIS SECONDCOLLEGIATE SEASON PAUSED DUETO COVID-19.

SOT: WE CAN'TGO TO THE GYM, WE CANT GOTO OUTDOOR COURTS SO IT'SLITERALLY WERE LIMITED TOWHAT WE CAN DO BUT WE MAKETHE MOST OF IT.

I'VE BEENSTAYING IN PRETTY GOODSHAPE.

IT WASN'T EASYPLAYING IN FRONT OF PEOPLE.IT STILL ISNT, YOU KNOW.

IJUST HAVE GOTTEN USED TO IT.NAT: LUFILE GET'S THE BOARDAND HE'S FOULED ON THEPUTBACK.

ELIJAH LUFILE WITHTHE AND- ONE.

LUFILE ISN'TTALKING ABOUT PLAYING INFRONT OF A CROWD ON ABASKETBALL COURT.

NAT: HE'STALKING ABOUT PLAYINGMUSIC-----IN FRONT OF ANAUDIENCE: SOT: I DON'TWANNA SAY IVE ALWAYS SHIEDAWAY FROM MY TALENTS.

I'VEALWAYS KEPT THEM TOO MYSELF.I GUESS IT'S A HIDDENTALENT.

LUFILE IS PIANIST.AND HAS BEEN EVER SINCE HEWAS 10 YEARS OLD.

SOT: IPLAY IN THE MORNING, MIDDLEOF THE DAY AT NIGHT.

THISIS WHAT LITERALLY I WAKEUP TO EVERY DAY.

MY BED ISRIGHT HERE.

I GET UP ANDSOMETIMES JUST PLAY.

IT'SJUST OUT OFBOREDOM BUT IT'S HELPED MEPROGRESS.

NAT (PIANO) MUSICHELPS US ALL PROGRESS--- ANDAS THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICCONTINUES TO INSTILL FEAR,LUFILE FINDS HIS SOLACE INSONG: SOT: IT'S HELPED ME TORELAX, ESPECIALLY GOSPELMUSIC RIGHT NOW.

THE ONLYTHING WE CAN RELY ON IS GOD.IF I DIDN'T HAVE THIS I DONTKNOW WHAT ELSE I WOULD DO TOSHIFT MY MIND FROM THINGS.JUST ME NOT FOCUSING ONWHATEVER'S GOING ON.

BRIDGE:LUFILE COMES FROM A MUSICALFAMILY.

HIS OLDER BROTHERPLAYS THE DRUMS--HIS MOTHERSINGS IN THE CHURCH CHOIR.HIM AND HIS MOM PLAYTOGETHER DURING THEIR FREETIME.

BUT WHAT MOST DONTKNOW ABOUT ELIJAH'S MUSICPARTNER IS THAT SHE WASDIAGNOSED WITH CANCER.

SOT:IN 2017 THEY GAVE HER TWOYEARS AND IT'S 2020 NOW.

YOUKNOW ME THINKING I'LL NEVERBE ABLE TO PLAY PIANO WITHHER AND SING TO HER.

LUFILECONTINUES TO USE THE POWEROFMUSIC: TO SPEND TIME WITHHIS SICK MOTHER AND TO HEALFROM COVID-19'S WRATH.

SOT:EVERYDAY LIFE JUST THINKINGLIKE I DONT EVEN KNOW WHENIS THE LAST TIME IM GOING TOTALK TO HER, SPEAK WITH HER.IT STIMULATES MY MIND.

ITCALMS ME DOWN.

IT RELAXESME.

EVERYTHING JUST GOESNUMB.

I DON'T THINK ABOUTANYTHING ELSE ONCE IMPLAYING.

REPORTING INTULSA, JACOB TOBEY, 2 WORKSFOR YOU.TONIGHT..

A SIGN OF HOPE