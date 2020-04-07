CONSPIRACY: 5G Towers Set On Fire After Links To COVID-19

UNITED KINGDOM — Conspiracy theories linking the rollout of 5G towers to the spread of the coronavirus has instigated the attack and arson on multiple cell towers last week in the U.K. EE, o2, Three, and Vodafone, the top four major U.K mobile operators issued a joint statement asking for help to stop people burning 5G towers.

The online conspiracy theories that link the spread of the coronavirus with 5G have gathered momentum on both Facebook and Nextdoo, despite the fact, there's no scientific evidence to suggest a link.

In their joint statement the top four operators said, "Sadly, we have experienced cases of vandals setting fire to mobile masts, disrupting critical infrastructure and spreading false information suggesting a connection between 5G and the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no scientific evidence of any link between 5G and coronavirus.

Fact.

They add, "Not only are these claims baseless, they are harmful for the people and businesses that rely on the continuity of our services.

They have also led to the abuse of our engineers and, in some cases, prevented essential network maintenance taking place." Speaking to The Verge, Vodafone confirmed that four cell towers were targeted in a 24-hour period on Friday the 3rd and EE said that one tower in Birmingham didn't even provide 5G services but was set on fire regardless.

Youtube has now said that it will suppress content promoting false 5G coronavirus conspiracy theories in a bid to stop the spread of disinformation.

The severity of the situation is as such, as the country battles with the ongoing pandemic, attacks on critical national infrastructure threaten the ability to communicate effectively therefore such unfounded theories should be ignored.

TomoNews is your best source for real news.

We cover the funniest, craziest and most talked-about stories on the internet.

If you're laughing, we're laughing.

If you're outraged, we're outraged.

We tell it like it is.

And because we can animate stories, TomoNews brings you news like you've never seen before.

Top TomoNews Stories - The most popular videos on TomoNews!

Http://bit.ly/Top_TomoNews_Stories You Idiot!

- People doing stupid things http://bit.ly/You-Idiot Recent Uploads - The latest stories brought to you by TomoNews http://bit.ly/Latest-TomoNews Ultimate TomoNews Compilations - Can't get enough of TomoNews?

This playlist is for you!

New videos every day http://bit.ly/Ulitmate_TomoNews_Compi... Thanks for watching TomoNews!

Like TomoNews on Facebook ►► http://www.facebook.com/TomoNewsUS Follow us on Twitter ►► @tomonewsus http://www.twitter.com/TomoNewsUS Follow us on Instagram ►► @tomonewsus http://instagram.com/tomonewsus Subscribe to TomoNews ►► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-TomoNews Watch more TomoNews ►► http://bit.ly/MoreTomoNews Visit our website for all the latest videos: http://us.tomonews.com Check out our Android app: http://bit.ly/1rddhCj Check out our iOS app: http://bit.ly/1gO3z1f Get top stories delivered to your inbox every day: http://bit.ly/tomo-newsletter