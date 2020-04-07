Roswell New Mexico S02E05 I'll Stand By You

Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Roswell, New Mexico 2x05 "I'll Stand By You" Season 2 Episode 5 Promo Trailer HD - ACCEPTING REALITY - The discovery of some complications with Max's (Nathan Dean) pod forces Liz (Jeanine Mason), Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) to confront the possibility that they may not be able to save him.

Elsewhere, Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) make amends.

Kimberly McCullough directed the episode written by Alanna Bennett & Jason Gavin (#205).

Original airdate 4/13/2020.

