Better Call Saul Season 5 - Ethics Training with Kim Wexler: Money Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:23s - Published 1 hour ago Better Call Saul Season 5 - Ethics Training with Kim Wexler: Money Better Call Saul Season 5 - Ethics Training with Kim Wexler: Money Schweikart & Cokely Senior Partner Kim Wexler offers tips on how to bill your clients fairly and keep all financial matters above board. #BetterCallSaul #AMC 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this