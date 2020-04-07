Raab to lead Government as PM battles coronavirus in intensive care Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published now Raab to lead Government as PM battles coronavirus in intensive care Dominic Raab will take charge of the Government’s response to the coronavirus crisis after the Prime Minister was transferred to intensive care. Boris Johnson was admitted to am ICU ward in a London hospital on Monday night after his Covid-19 symptoms worsened during the afternoon. 0

