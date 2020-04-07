Cardinal Pell leaves prison after Australian High Court quashes conviction on sex offenses

Global  

Australia's highest court on Tuesday acquitted former Vatican treasurer George Pell of sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s, allowing the 78-year-old cardinal to walk free from jail.

Pell, who has maintained his innocence throughout the lengthy court process, left Barwon Prison in the back seat of a black vehicle under police guard with police road blocks in place.

The High Court ordered Pell's convictions be quashed and verdicts of acquittal be entered in their place, ending the most high profile case of alleged historical sex abuse to rock the Roman Catholic Church.

The seven judges of the High Court agreed unanimously that the jury in the cardinal's trial "ought to have entertained a doubt" as to his guilt.




