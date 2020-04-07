NZ PM Ardern calls the Easter Bunny 'essential worker'

The New Zealand government says one essential worker will make an appearance despite social distancing.

They say - the Easter Bunny is freely able to hop from house to house for egg deliveries for Easter.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the news: (SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER, JACINDA ARDERN, SAYING: "Yes, you'll be pleased to know that we do consider both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers." But she warned that there may be some cases where the Easter Bunny doesn't make it, and instead pitched the idea of one's neighbourhood helping out.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER, JACINDA ARDERN, SAYING: "Maybe in lieu of the Bunny being able to make it to your home, you can create your own Easter Hunt for all the children in your neighborhood, so if your one of those homes that's had a teddy in your front window, maybe draw an Easter egg and pop it into your front window and help children in your neighborhood with their own Easter egg hunt because the Easter bunny might not get everywhere this year."