Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NZ PM Ardern calls the Easter Bunny 'essential worker'

NZ PM Ardern calls the Easter Bunny 'essential worker'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:50s - Published
NZ PM Ardern calls the Easter Bunny 'essential worker'

NZ PM Ardern calls the Easter Bunny 'essential worker'

New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern assured children on Monday that both the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy were essential workers and would be making an appearance during Easter despite social distancing.

Libby Hogan has the details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

NZ PM Ardern calls the Easter Bunny 'essential worker'

The New Zealand government says one essential worker will make an appearance despite social distancing.

They say - the Easter Bunny is freely able to hop from house to house for egg deliveries for Easter.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the news: (SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER, JACINDA ARDERN, SAYING: "Yes, you'll be pleased to know that we do consider both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers." But she warned that there may be some cases where the Easter Bunny doesn't make it, and instead pitched the idea of one's neighbourhood helping out.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER, JACINDA ARDERN, SAYING: "Maybe in lieu of the Bunny being able to make it to your home, you can create your own Easter Hunt for all the children in your neighborhood, so if your one of those homes that's had a teddy in your front window, maybe draw an Easter egg and pop it into your front window and help children in your neighborhood with their own Easter egg hunt because the Easter bunny might not get everywhere this year."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.