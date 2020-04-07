Coronavirus: China reports no new deaths for the first time since January | Oneindia News

AS THE WORLD BATTLES THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WITH OVER 1 LAKH 34 THOUSAND CONFIRMED CASES AND MORE THAN 74 THOUSAND DEATHS, SOME HOPE FOR THE COUNTRIES THAT ARE REELING UNDER THE PANDEMIC AS INTERESTINGLY FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE JANUARY, CHINA REPORTED NO CORONAVIRUS RELATED DEATH ON TUESDAY.

THE NATIONAL HEALTH COMMISSION SAID IT HAD 32 CONFIRMED CASES, DOWN FROM 39 ON MONDAY.

THIS AS THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT IS UNDER SCRUTINY AS TO WHETHER IT IS UNDERREPORTING ITS FIGURES.

