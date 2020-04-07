Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > State lawmakers to consider extending state of emergency in Michigan

State lawmakers to consider extending state of emergency in Michigan

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:04s - Published
State lawmakers to consider extending state of emergency in Michigan
State lawmakers to consider extending state of emergency in Michigan
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wxyzdetroit

WXYZ Detroit Lawmakers will meet to discuss extending the stay-at-home order. Some Republicans want the order to stay through A… https://t.co/hO5gdCxRYU 56 seconds ago

JennSchanzWXYZ

Jenn Schanz MORE: https://t.co/maXHLkZ499 @wxyzdetroit 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.