BBC Receives Nearly 300 Complaints Over The One Show's Home Hairdressing Segment Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 00:22s - Published on April 7, 2020 BBC Receives Nearly 300 Complaints Over The One Show's Home Hairdressing Segment Many felt comments made by celebrity stylist Michael Douglas "could be damaging for the hairdressing industry". 0

