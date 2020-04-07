Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'Fleabag' play to be streamed to raise money for Covid-19 relief efforts Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:51s - Published now Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'Fleabag' play to be streamed to raise money for Covid-19 relief efforts Phoebe Waller-Bridge has made her hit play 'Fleabag' available to stream to raise money for those affected by coronavirus. 0

