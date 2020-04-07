Queen Elizabeth Speak About COVID-19 Pandemic in Rare Televised Address Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:30s - Published 1 hour ago Queen Elizabeth Speak About COVID-19 Pandemic in Rare Televised Address On April 5th, Queen Elizabeth sat down and addressed the effect that COVID-19 was having on the United Kingdom, calling it a “time of disruption”. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this