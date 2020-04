Coronavirus: Cong President Sonia Gandhi writes letter to PM Modi, offers 5 suggestions | Oneindia

A DAY AFTER THE UNION CABINET DECIDED TO CUT THE SALARIES OF THE PRIME MINISTER, OTHER MINISTERS, AND PARLIAMENTARIANS AND USE THE MONEY TO FIGHT THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, CONGRESS PRESIDENT SONIA GANDHI ON TUESDAY WROTE A LETTER TO PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI, OFFERING FIVE SUGGESTIONS TO TACKLE THE PANDEMIC.

SHE ASKED THE PRIME MINISTER TO SUSPEND RS 20,000 CRORE FOR THE REDESIGN OF THE HEART OF DELHI, BAN GOVERNMENT ADS, SUSPEND OFFICIAL FOREIGN TOURS.

SHE SAID MONEY COULD INSTEAD BE USED TO BUILD NEW HOSPITAL INFRASTRUCTURE AND DIAGNOSTICS BESIDES EQUIPPING FRONTLINE COVID-19 WORKERS WITH PERSONAL PROTECTION EQUIPMENT PPE AND BETTER FACILITIES