Extraction Movie (2020) - Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani

Extraction Movie Trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when heโ€™s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame.

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani, Chris Jai Alex, Patrick Newall, Rayna Campbell, Kiana Chang Sigel, Milo Chang Sigel, Nico Pimpare