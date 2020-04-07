Global  

Extraction Movie (2020) - Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani

Extraction Movie (2020) - Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani

Extraction Movie (2020) - Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani

Extraction Movie Trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame.

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani, Chris Jai Alex, Patrick Newall, Rayna Campbell, Kiana Chang Sigel, Milo Chang Sigel, Nico Pimpare

