James Bond THUNDERBALL Movie (1965) - Clip - Underwater fight

James Bond THUNDERBALL Movie (1965) - Clip - Underwater fight

James Bond THUNDERBALL Movie (1965) - Clip - Underwater fight

James Bond THUNDERBALL Movie Clip - Underwater fight It’s the mother of all underwater fights in THUNDERBALL (1965).

Underwater filmmaking specialists Ivan Tors Films were hired to create 18 underwater sequences which contained 83 separate shots.

The unit were led by Ricou Browning, a filmmaker, cameraman and stunt performer best known for playing the Gill-Man in The Creature From The Black Lagoon.

