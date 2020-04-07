Michael Gove self-isolating after family member displays 'mild symptoms' of Covid-19

Global  

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has gone into self-isolation after a member of his family displayed 'mild' symptoms of coronavirus, he has said.

