Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > GVs St Thomas'

GVs St Thomas'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:34s - Published
GVs St Thomas'

GVs St Thomas'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent the night in intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital in London, after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

Mr Johnson had been isolating with mild symptoms of Covid-19 since the 26th of March.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is now deputising for the Prime Minister.

Report by Keaneyn.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thomas_wealth

Thomas Wealth The fact that this is even being floated is insane. Central Banks should never be able to purchase stocks. Yellen… https://t.co/8BpbTZ1eRb 2 seconds ago

digitimothy1

digitimmy Sure, I think we can all agree that Thomas Pynchon is long-winded, but does that make MF Doom any less of a writer? 2 seconds ago

MalachyMcKeever

Malachy McKeever @grmuro @philipnolan1 It's St Thomas's Hospital. It's s' if the next word begins with an 's' e.g. St. Thomas' sister. 8 seconds ago

dynamitejay804

Dynamite J #NowPlaying He's Giving Me The Eye by Zelda Thomas @ZELDATheSinger on the home for Independent Hip Hop and R&B, 804… https://t.co/Fnu7Svhp7F 10 seconds ago

LeedsBeckUnison

Leeds Beckett Unison RT @DavePrentis: The Prime Minister is in the best NHS hands tonight at Guy’s and St Thomas’s. We wish him and all other patients a speedy… 12 seconds ago

boorad7

Boo Radley RT @LucianKTruscott: Thomas "Kumbaya" Friedman on MSNBC: his New York Times column tomorrow will advocate a "national unity government." Tr… 14 seconds ago

JessicaKaine

TheRantsAndNoiseS @Jpppp4 @Thomas_JM14 @KAlmsivi And if you read the***thing it states 120000 is correct, this just says it's not 120000 a year. FFS. 15 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.