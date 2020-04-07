GVs St Thomas'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent the night in intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital in London, after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

Mr Johnson had been isolating with mild symptoms of Covid-19 since the 26th of March.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is now deputising for the Prime Minister.

Report by Keaneyn.

