11-year-old Ruskin sewing star helps keep doctors, nurses and neighbors safe with stylish face masks Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:37s - Published 5 hours ago 11-year-old Ruskin sewing star helps keep doctors, nurses and neighbors safe with stylish face masks Eleven-year-old sewing star GG Graham helps keep doctors, nurses at Tampa General Hospital, and her Ruskin neighbors, safe with stylish homemade face masks. Story: https://wfts.tv/34eVnZK 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this