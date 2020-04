Tuesday 5:15 a.m. forecast Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:17s - Published 6 days ago Tuesday 5:15 a.m. forecast Another day of sunshine and 70s across the Denver metro area. Enjoy it because it will be a few degrees cooler tomorrow, with a much bigger change by Thursday. 0

Lisa: WE WERE JUST TALKING ABOUTWHAT WE ARE GOING TO DO.WE ARE DOING BIRD CALL.IF YOU HAVE NEVER BEEN TO BIRDCALL, IT'S AWESOME.MAYBE TRY THAT TODAY.BEAUTIFUL FROM LOVELAND SKIAREA, WE HAVE CLEAR SKIES AND ABIG BRIGHT FULL MOON, SO IT'SMAKING EVERYTHING LIGHT UPTHROUGH THE MOUNTAINS AND ACROSSTHE PLAINS.ONE MORE DAY OF 70S.TRACKING A WEAK COLD FRONT THATWILL SWING IN ACROSS EASTERNCOLORADO, BRING THE TEMPERATURESDOWN A BIT TOMORROW AND RAINDEVELOPING ON THURSDAY.COOLER BY THAT POINT.BUT RIGHT NOW IF YOU HAVE TOLEAVE THE HOUSE, SOME SPOTS LIKEBROOKFIELD AND BOULDER, AS MILDAS 50.HIGHLANDS RANCH AND CENTENNIAL,45°°, AND 20S AND 30S FOR THEMOUNTAINS.UP AND DOWN THE FRONT RANGECOMPARED TO YESTERDAY, IT IS 5TO 10°° WARMER THAN WHAT WE SAWYESTERDAY AND YESTERDAY WAS AMILD START TO THE DAY.FIRE DANGER IS HIGH, FIREWEATHER WARNINGS.WINDS ARE A BIT MORE GUSTYACROSS THE SOUTHERN HALF THESTATE, WINDS OUT OF THE WEST BYTHIS AFTERNOON.STARTING OFF IN THE 40S BY ASEARLY AS 9:30, WELL INTO THE50S.BOOST US INTO THE 70S THISAFTERNOON, BREEZIER IN SPOTS,ESPECIALLY NEAR FORT COLLINS,LONGMONT, GREELEY AND NORTH TOWYOMING.WINDS LIKELY 15 TO 30 MILES PERHOUR.7:00 TOMORROW MORNING, IN THE40S AND THEN TOMORROW AFTERNOONA LITTLE COOLER.OUT OF THE NORTH/NORTHEAST, AWEAK COLD FRONT ACROSS THENORTHEASTERN CORNER OF THESTATE.INCREASE IN CLOUD COVER WITH ITAND 60S FOR HIGHS TOMORROWVERSUS THE 70S WE ARE GOING TOSEE TODAY.A LITTLE INCREASE IN CLOUD COVERLATER IN THE DAY TOMORROW ANDTHEN RAIN AND SOME COOLERWEATHER BY THURSDAY.THAT'S WHEN WE WILL TRACK ACHANCE FOR SOME SCATTEREDSHOWERS, NOT ONLY ACROSS THEPLAINS BUT ALSO THE MOUNTAINS.SO RADAR WILL GET MORE ACTIVETHURSDAY AND FRIDAY.A SUNDAY AND MONDAY STORM COULDBRING NOT ONLY RAIN BUT ALSOSNOW AND QUITE A BIT COLDER.





